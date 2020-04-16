California Governor Announces $125M in Aid for Gig Workers, Undocumented Immigrants

Read it at CNBC
California Governor Gavin Newsom announced $125 million in additional unemployment benefits April 15, including funds directed towards gig workers and undocumented immigrants, who are not eligible for unemployment insurance. “Just in the last four weeks, 2.7 million Californians have formally filed for unemployment insurance,” Newsom said at a press conference, CNBC reported. The governor said the state is now setting up the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, which will earmark funds for those who are self-employed or earn their income primarily through independent contract work. Undocumented immigrants will also receive benefits via a public-private partnership under the pandemic program that will mix government money and donations.