Cabinet Secretary Worth $600M Roasted for Claiming to Be a Farmer

Scott Bessent—worth an estimated $600 million according to Forbes—wasn’t well-received when he identified himself as a fellow soybean farmer suffering under China’s boycott.

Bessent made the baffling claim when asked by Martha Raddatz on ABC’s This Week about whether soybean farmers impacted by tariffs could expect to “see a light at the end of the tunnel.”

Multimillionaire Bessent earnestly responded: “Well, Martha, in case you don’t know it, I’m actually a soybean farmer. So, I have—I have felt this pain, too.”

Scott Bessent identified himself as a soybean farmer while talking about the present struggles of agricultural workers, but many people pointed out that the math of his $600 million doesn't quite add up. ABC

Bessent noted that farmers—a key bloc of Trump supporters—had seen their vital Chinese markets nearly vanish despite a bumper crop this year. But he claimed that things were looking up for him and his fellow laborers.

You know, I’m something of a soybean farmer myself https://t.co/7sOd5rlVLY pic.twitter.com/VaZIVyLr3u — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) October 26, 2025

“I think we have addressed the farmer’s concerns, and I’m not going to get ahead of the president, but I believe when the announcement of the deal with China is made public, that our soybean farmers will feel very good about what’s going on both for this season and the coming seasons for several years,” he said.

Predictably, the former hedge fund manager’s self-identification as “actually a soybean farmer” wasn’t lapped up by the masses, who were quick to fact check him.

In an attempt to be relatable, Bessent now is a soybean farmer.



Any other soybean farmers house look like this? pic.twitter.com/SnKkYV0UV0 — Justin Carroll (@justincarroll_x) October 26, 2025

“From his perch as a long-time global currency trader on Wall Street, Bessent also invested $25 million in Midwest land, which he leases out to actual farmers. He is not a ‘soybean farmer,’” one detractor posted on X.

“In an attempt to be relatable, Bessent now is a soybean farmer. Any other soybean farmers house look like this?” wrote another, alongside an image of Bessent’s South Carolina pink stucco mansion—the John Ravenel House—which he sold a few months ago for $18.25 million according to the New York Post, setting a record for the area.

A third viewer added: “Personal fortune of over $600m and growing, but yes you are feeling the pain of farmers because you own land that others farm on. What a ridiculous statement.”

From his perch as a long-time global currency trader on Wall Street, Bessent also invested $25 million in Midwest land, which he leases out to actual farmers. He is not a “soybean farmer.” https://t.co/fedyo39FWO — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 26, 2025

“Bessent’s a soybean farmer the same way Elon Musk is a coal miner; spiritually, from a distance,” joked another.