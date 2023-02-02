LA Cops Seize Large Cache of ‘High-Powered’ Weapons After Man’s Arrest
CRISIS AVERTED
Los Angeles police on Tuesday discovered what they described as a “large cache” of munitions and a number of “high-powered” rifles and shotguns after arresting a man who allegedly made a range of criminal threats. Braxton Johnson, 24, was taken into custody after Hollywood patrol officers responded to a call about “a possible male with mental illness,” authorities said in a press release. Details on “the elements of Criminal Threats” that Johnson allegedly espoused were not immediately available. Law enforcement sources told KNBC that seven weapons, two body armor vests, and over a thousand rounds of ammunition were seized after a search warrant was executed on an 18th-floor apartment. Johnson was being held on $500,000 bail on Wednesday night, according to CBS News.