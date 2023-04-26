Cackling Tucker Carlson Says He’s Doing ‘Great’ Without Fox News
“Appetizers plus entrée,” is all Tucker Carlson is looking forward to in his immediate future. In a brief interview with the Daily Mail outside his Florida home on Tuesday night, Carlson cackled as he insisted that he’s doing just fine a day after his bombshell exit from Fox News. “Retirement is going great so far,” he joked. “I haven’t eaten dinner with my wife on a weeknight in seven years.” The tabloid also snapped photos of the 53-year-old laughing as he zoomed off to dinner with his wife Susan in a golf cart. Carlson was said to be “blindsided” by Monday’s announcement. And while several outlets are reportedly vying to hire him, the Mail reports he’s unlikely to make any moves while his attorney, Hollywood lawyer Bryan Freedman, negotiates his exit package with Fox.