Former College Football Player With Down Syndrome Sues School for Alleged Discrimination
PLAY BALL
Former Hocking College football player Caden Cox made history in 2021 when he became the first person with Down syndrome to play and score a point in an NCAA football game. But on Thursday, Cox filed a lawsuit against numerous officials at his alma mater alleging disability discrimination, retaliation and assault. The lawsuit alleges that Cox, while working as a student employee, was subject to “persistent derogatory, discriminatory, and abusive verbal harassment” from his supervisor, who allegedly retaliated against Cox after the behavior was reported. It also claims that Cox “continues to suffer significant emotional trauma including anxiety, fear, depression, nightmares, and trouble sleeping as a result of the trauma he endured.” Representatives for Hocking College told The Columbus Dispatch that it will be cooperating with officials and that it is “committed to moving the college mission forward” by meeting the needs of its community and its students.