    Caesars Entertainment Employee Dies of Coronavirus After Las Vegas Casinos Reopen

    Blake Montgomery

    Reporter

    David Becker/Getty

    An employee of Caesars Entertainment, owner of Caesars Palace casino and hotel, has died of the new coronavirus, the company announced Saturday. A “small number” of other Caesars employees who had come into contact with the infected worker have been in quarantine, and the company said it was not aware of others who had tested positive. Las Vegas has begun reopening after lifting a lockdown imposed to slow the spread of COVID-19. Videos showed crowds of gamblers standing shoulder-to-shoulder, some with masks and some without. 

