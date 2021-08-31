CHEAT SHEET
Caesars Pulls Plug on QAnon Conference in Las Vegas
Caesars Entertainment, which owns the Caesars Palace hotel on the Las Vegas strip, has canceled a QAnon-themed conference planned at one of its properties as of Tuesday. The hotel said in a statement to 8 New Now, “We can confirm that the Patriot Double Down will not longer be held at Caesars Entertainment properties.” The event, organized by the group Patriot Voice and boasting tickets from $650 to $3,000, was scheduled for Oct. 22-25 at Caesars Forum. Previously, Caesars spokespeople had publicly said that events in its spaces do not reflect the company’s views and that attendees would be required to comply with the city’s mask mandate.