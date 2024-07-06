Caitlin Clark Makes WNBA History With Triple Double
‘RECORDS KEEP COMING’
Caitlin Clark made WNBA history on Saturday, becoming the league’s first rookie to record a triple double. The Indiana Fever star, put up 15 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds against the New York Liberty during Saturday’s game, according to the New York Post. After coming within a single rebound last week, four assists on June 19, and two assists during her fifth game of the season, Clark finally completed the challenge on Saturday when Liberty Forward Kayla Thorton bricked her shot and Clark grabbed the rebound. “Triple double for a rookie, Caitlin Clark has it. More history for the Fever rookie. The records keep coming,” announcer Breanna Stewart told the audience as the crowd cheered. Fans reacted to the play online, with some suggesting that Clark should be voted Rookie of the Year. “But she’s not Rookie of the Year right?? Get outta here!! #FeverRising” one fan wrote under a video posted on X of the play. Clark is rumored to be in contention with her former college rival, Angel Reese, for the Rookie of the Year award, according to ESPN.