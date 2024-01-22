Iowa’s Caitlin Clark was wiped out by a fan storming the court on Sunday after Ohio State clinched a major upset victory in overtime in Columbus.

The reigning collegiate national player of the year was walking off the court after her team’s 100-92 loss when she and the fan collided, causing both to crash to the floor. Several people went to Clark’s aid and helped her walk out of the chaotic scene.

“I was just trying to exit the court as quickly as possible, so I started running, and I was absolutely just hammered by somebody trying to run onto the court and basically blindsided,” Clark said in a postgame news conference. She said the incident was “kind of scary” because it “could’ve caused a pretty serious injury to me and knocked the wind out of me.” “But luckily my teammates picked me up and got me off the court,” she added.

Clark said that Gene Smith, Ohio State’s athletic director, had apologized to her. “So I really appreciate that,” she said. “This is what comes with the territory. I’m sure they tried their best to do whatever they could. Obviously it didn’t work, and that’s disappointing, but just focus now on the game and ways we can get better.”