Caitlin Clark Gets Technical Foul for Hitting Minnesota Player in Face
OUCH
WNBA star Caitlin Clark received a technical foul during a game against the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday after she struck another player in the face. The New York Post reported that the foul occurred during the bottom of the third quarter when the Indiana Fever’s Clark was dribbling down the court and Lynx forward Cecilia Zandalasini grabbed her arm. In response, Clark batted her arm away and, in doing so, hit Zandalasini in the face. Clark, looking irritated, stopped dribbling, and Zandalasini rubbed her eye. A video posted to X from ESPN gave a clearer picture of how the altercation went down. Following some discussion, Zandalasini was given a foul for her initial grab of Clark, and Clark was slapped with a technical foul, which is her fourth in her first season as a WNBA player. Seven technical fouls in a season would get Clark suspended for one game. The Fever went on to defeat the Lynx 81-74.