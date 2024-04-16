Caitlin Clark Is Indiana Fever’s No. 1 Pick in 2024 WNBA Draft
‘TRYING TO SOAK IT IN’
Caitlin Clark was selected No. 1 overall in Monday’s WNBA draft by the Indiana Fever, capping a wild few days that saw the two-time Associated Press Player of the Year make an appearance on NBC’s Saturday Night Live before Monday’s ceremony at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. “I got a little anxious there before the pick,” Clark said during an interview with ESPN following her selection. “I’ve been dreaming of this moment since I was in second grade.” She added: “More than anything, I’m trying to soak it in.” The college basketball superstar, who played her NCAA career with the Iowa Hawkeyes and helped draw record-breaking viewership to women’s basketball this season, finished the year with 3,951 points, a new record that shattered previous tallies on both the men’s and women’s side. “I earned [my status as the No. 1 pick], that’s why I’m so proud of it,” Clark said.