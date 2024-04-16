CHEAT SHEET
    Caitlin Clark poses with WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being selected first overall pick by the Indiana Fever during the 2024 WNBA Draft at Brooklyn Academy of Music on April 15, 2024 in New York City.

    Sarah Stier/Getty Images

    Caitlin Clark was selected No. 1 overall in Monday’s WNBA draft by the Indiana Fever, capping a wild few days that saw the two-time Associated Press Player of the Year make an appearance on NBC’s Saturday Night Live before Monday’s ceremony at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. “I got a little anxious there before the pick,” Clark said during an interview with ESPN following her selection. “I’ve been dreaming of this moment since I was in second grade.” She added: “More than anything, I’m trying to soak it in.” The college basketball superstar, who played her NCAA career with the Iowa Hawkeyes and helped draw record-breaking viewership to women’s basketball this season, finished the year with 3,951 points, a new record that shattered previous tallies on both the men’s and women’s side. “I earned [my status as the No. 1 pick], that’s why I’m so proud of it,” Clark said.

