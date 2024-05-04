Caitlin Clark Shines in Her WNBA Debut for Indiana

Caitlin Clark has starred in her WNBA debut game Friday night for the Indiana Fever as she scored a team-high of 21 points.

Despite the Fever losing 79-76 to the Dallas Wings, Clark put on a fine display scoring a deep 3-pointer for her first basket as a professional just a minute into the game.

The two-time NCAA women’s basketball player of the year led all first-half scorers with 16 points in 16 minutes.

She even had the chance to send the game into overtime but her three-point attempt from the right corner fell short as the buzzer sounded.

A sellout crowd of 6,521 people crammed in to College Park Center in Dallas to see Clark’s first professional game.

“My biggest goal coming into tonight was to continue to be myself, play aggressive,” Clark said. “I thought that’s what I did. I think there’s a lot to be proud of.

“The crowd was great all night. That’s what you expect with a sellout. Those are going to be the same for the crowds all year long. So whether they’re cheering for you or cheering against you, you’d better get used to it.”

The exhibition game against the Wings was the first of two for the Fever before Clark makes her regular-season debut on May 14 against the Connecticut Sun.