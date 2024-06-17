Caitlin Clark Smacked in the Head by Old College Rival
WHERE’S THE BEEF
WNBA rookie sensation Caitlin Clark took a hard blow to the head Sunday from her old college rival Angel Reese—one that referees deemed a flagrant foul. The smack happened during the middle of the third quarter of a hard-fought game between Clark’s Indiana Fever and Reese’s Chicago Sky. Clark was going up for a layup when Reese approached her from behind, winding up and hitting her on the side of the head. The Indiana guard hit the ground hard following the contact, and laid for a moment before shaking her head and returning to her team’s bench area. The referees reviewed the footage and declared the foul a flagrant 1, though they opted not to eject Reese from the game. The former Louisiana State University star has previously said she is happy to play a “villain” role for the league, something she seemingly nodded at with her choice of Joker-themed sneakers for the matchup against Clark.