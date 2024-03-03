Caitlin Clark Smashes NCAA Scoring Record As Iowa Sinks Ohio State
🐐🐐🐐
Caitlin Clark is now college basketball’s top scorer. On Sunday, the 22-year-old University of Iowa powerhouse sank 35 total points to lead her team to victory against Ohio State, witnessed by a crowd of screaming Iowa fans. Clark surpassed previous record holder Pete Maravich, who scored 3,667 points while at LSU from 1967-70, and two women’s basketball icons were in the audience for the historic event: Maya Moore, Clark’s childhood hero, and Lynette Woodward, the previous top scorer in women’s college basketball whose record Clark broke four days ago. In the moment, Clark had no reaction to the feat she had just accomplished, swishing a free throw to make her 3,668th point and effectively breaking the 54-year-old record. In a televised interview at halftime, the star was asked if she realized what she’d accomplished when she toed the line. “Not really,” Clark said. “When they announced it and everybody screamed, that’s when I knew.”