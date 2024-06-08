Caitlin Clark Unlikely to Make Olympics Team: Report
ROOM FOR GROWTH
WNBA freshman and the leading Division I scorer Caitlin Clark will likely not be playing for the U.S. women’s basketball team for the Olympics, considering she’s just started her professional career, sources tell The Atlantic. Despite being one of 14 players who got an invitation to attend the final basketball training ahead of the Summer Games, more senior players—like A’ja Wilson and Brittney Griner—appear to take priority on the team’s roster. Other players who are expected to play include Napheesa Collier, Chelsea Gray, Jewell Loyd, Kelsey Plum, Breanna Stewart, Diana Taurasi, Jackie Young and first-time Olympians Kahleah Copper, Sabrina Ionescu, and Alyssa Thomas. There’s a chance that Clark could serve as an alternative for the team, along with Aliyah Boston and Brionna Jones. The roster is chosen by a women’s basketball committee, including former Olympic coach Dawn Staley, Olympian Seimone Augustus, and head of WNBA league operations Bethany Donaphin.