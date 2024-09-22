Caitlin Clark Wins WNBA’s Rookie of the Year Award
LAYUP
After both putting up historic numbers on the board this season, it was announced on Sunday that A’ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark had unanimously been named the 2024 Associated Press WNBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) and Rookie of the Year, respectively. Clark, 22, had a record-breaking debut year with the Indiana Fever, topping the league in assists (337) and 3-point field goals made (122), and compiling the most points (769) ever scored by a rookie in WNBA history. She is the second Fever player in league history to win Rookie of the Year, following last year’s No. 1 pick Aliyah Boston. “This recognition wouldn’t be possible without an incredible group of teammates and coaches, and we are looking forward to continuing an exciting regular season in the postseason,” Clark told the AP. Wilson, 28, also had a banner year with the Las Vegas Aces, becoming the first player in league history to score more than 1,000 points in a season. She is the fourth player in WNBA history to win Player of the Year three separate times, having previously earned the honor in 2020 and 2022. “It means a lot,” she said in an interview with the AP. “The preparation you put in, the approach I set myself up for this season.”