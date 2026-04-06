Caitlin Clark’s WNBA Rival Angel Reese Traded in Blockbuster Move
Basketball superstar Angel Reese is changing teams before the start of the upcoming WNBA season, sending shockwaves through the sport. The Chicago Sky traded the 23-year-old to the Atlanta Dream in exchange for first-round selections in the 2027 and 2028 league draft. “An Angel’s DREAM,” Reese wrote of the news on X. “ATL WHAT UP?!” Reese leaves Chicago after publicly criticizing her franchise for failing to make the playoffs for two years in a row. Reese said she wouldn’t be “settling for the same s--t we did this year,” later telling the Chicago Tribune that she “might have to move in a different direction and do what’s best for me.” The former LSU legend has strung together an impressive professional career. In her first two years, Reese averaged 14 points and 12.8 rebounds per game. However, she missed the final four games of last season with the Sky after suffering a back injury and missed another half game after being suspended for her comments on the Sky. Both on and off the court, Reese has been a major force in drawing fans to the WNBA, partly for her arch-rivalry with Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever. In college, both women took center stage in the highly charged 2023 national championship game between LSU and Iowa, which Reese’s side won. Reese will begin her next chapter with the Atlanta Dream when the season begins in May.