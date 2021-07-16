Caitlyn Jenner Deserts Gubernatorial Campaign to Star in ‘Celebrity Big Brother’
PRIORITIES
Caitlyn Jenner was reportedly spotted jet-setting to Sydney, Australia this week, at least temporarily ditching the California gubernatorial campaign trail in a bid to keep grips on her reality TV star status. According to Aussie tabloid The Advertiser, the former Olympian is required to quarantine for two weeks before filming the new season of Celebrity Big Brother, casting doubt over how she will juggle her candidacy in the special election to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom. Filming Big Brother has traditionally taken two months, the Daily Mail reports, which throws into question how she would return home in time for the September 14 election.
Jenner could rake in roughly $372,500 for the appearance, according to the outlet, although casting directors haven’t yet announced whether Jenner bagged the role.