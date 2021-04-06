Caitlyn Jenner Is Getting Serious About Potential Run for California Guv: Report

Read it at Axios
Caitlyn Jenner has enlisted political consultants for an exploration of a run for governor of California as a Republican, Axios reports. The Calabasas celebrity and former Olympic athlete has reportedly contracted the services of Caroline Wren, a veteran Republican fundraiser, among others. Wren helped organize the Jan. 6 rally for Trump that preceded the Capitol riot. Jenner supported Donald Trump in 2016 but rescinded her support during his term over his stance on transgender issues. The current governor, Democrat Gavin Newsom, is staring down a recall campaign that is gaining momentum but that polls have shown is not widely popular. Jenner declined to comment on the Axios report.