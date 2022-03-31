Caitlyn Jenner Officially Joins Fox News as Contributor
‘I AM HUMBLED’
Reality-TV star and failed GOP gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner can now add paid political pundit to her résumé. Fox News announced Thursday that the network has hired the former Olympic champion as an on-air contributor. Jenner will make her first appearance on Sean Hannity’s show Thursday evening. “Caitlyn’s story is an inspiration to us all,” Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement. “She is a trailblazer in the LGBTQ+ community and her illustrious career spans a variety of fields that will be a tremendous asset for our audience.” Scott touting Fox’s hiring of a “trailblazer in the LGBTQ+ community” comes as the network’s hosts and commentators have blasted Disney for pushing what it calls a “progressive LGBT agenda” to “sexualize our children.” Jenner, who came out as transgender in 2015, added in her own statement: “I am humbled by this unique opportunity to speak directly to Fox News Media’s millions of viewers about a range of issues that are important to the American people.” Jenner has been a Fox News fixture over the years, largely to promote her Quixotic run for California governor or to rail against trans women competing in female sports.