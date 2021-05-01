Caitlyn Jenner Says ‘Biological Boys Who Are Trans’ Shouldn’t Compete in Girls’ Sports

Read it at TMZ
Reality star and recently announced California gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner said Saturday that she doesn’t think transgender girls should compete in girls’ sports. Asked in a parking lot about a wave of state legislation that aims to bar trans athletes from school sports, the former Olympian said, “This is a question of fairness. That’s why I oppose biological boys who are trans competing in girls’ sports. It just isn’t fair, and we have to protect girls’ sports.” Jenner aims to challenge current California Gov. Gavin Newsom in a recall election set for this fall.