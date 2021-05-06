Caitlyn Jenner Says Her Pilot Buddies Can’t Stand the Sight of Homeless People in California
WINGING IT
Caitlyn Jenner has been badly struggling to pin down exactly why she wants to be the next governor of California. But, in a Wednesday night interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News, she had another stab at it—and implied that she’d like to rid the state of homeless people to make her rich friends feel more comfortable. Laying out her gubernatorial pitch, she said: “My friends are leaving California. My hangar, the guy across... he was packing up his hangar and I said, ‘Where are you going?’ And he says, ‘I’m moving to Sedona, Arizona, I can’t take it anymore. I can’t walk down the streets and see the homeless.’” Jenner added: “I don’t want to leave. Either I stay and fight, or I get out of here.” Elsewhere in the meandering interview, Jenner said she’s in favor of “illegal immigration” before being corrected by Hannity, and saying: “Sorry, did I miss the legal part? Thanks for catching me. You’ve got my back, Sean, and I appreciate that.”