Caitlyn Jenner Stalked and Harassed by Anti-Trans Troll at CPAC
DISGUSTING
Reality TV star and Republican California gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner was followed and harassed on Friday after she appeared at the Conservative Political Action Conference. A man filmed himself hurling insults and dead-naming Jenner as she left a hotel in Dallas. “What do you think of the stuff they’re teaching in schools regarding the LGBTQ?” the man said, following Jenner as she hugged fans in the lobby. “Don’t forget about Jesus!” Jenner didn’t appear fazed by harassment, electing to ignore the vile man as she entered a black SUV. “Look at that sick freak,” he said as she drove away, according to a Twitter video shared by the Daily Mail. Dead-naming is the practice of referring to a trans individual by their former name instead of the name they use now.