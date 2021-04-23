Caitlyn Jenner Launches Campaign to Become California’s Governor in Recall Election
SHE’S RUNNING
Caitlyn Jenner has launched her bid to become governor of California. Jenner filed her initial paperwork to begin the long-shot candidacy to replace Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in a recall election, and has packed her team full of former aides to President Donald Trump and the Republican Party. They include Tony Fabrizio, the top pollster on both Trump campaigns, and Steven Cheung, a former White House communications aide during the Trump era. Brad Parscale, Trump’s former campaign manager, has reportedly helped to piece together the team but isn’t officially involved. The reality-TV star and Olympian, 71, was a Trump supporter until 2017, when he got rid of federal rules allowing transgender students to use bathrooms of their choice. An adviser said Jenner’s campaign will be “socially liberal and fiscally conservative.”