Caitlyn Jenner’s Manager Dies at 29: Report
Caitlyn Jenner’s close friend and manager, Sophia Hutchins, died following an ATV accident in Malibu on Wednesday, TMZ and People reported. She was 29. Hutchins was driving an ATV on a road near Jenner’s home when she struck the bumper of a moving car, sending the quad bike off the shoulder and into a ravine, according to TMZ, which first reported the news. Two people in the car were said to be uninjured. The watch commander of the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station told the Daily Beast there had been a fatal ATV crash off Decker Road, but did not confirm the victim’s name. The road winds through a hilly area of Malibu. Hutchins, who served as CEO and director of the Caitlyn Jenner Foundation, met the reality star in 2015 and appeared in multiple episodes of the series I Am Cait. "Over the last few years, Sophia has been my best friend, family, and confidant," Jenner said in a statement to The New York Times in 2019. “She is one of the top minds in her field. Her value in my life is undeniable. The sky is the limit with her entrepreneurial spirit.” The Daily Beast has reached out to a representative of Jenner for comment.