    1

    California Finds PG&E Responsible for Starting Yet Another Fire

    REPEAT OFFENDER

    Blake Montgomery

    Reporter/Editor

    David Swanson/Reuters

    California has found the nation’s most notorious utility company responsible for yet another massive wildfire. An investigation by the state’s fire response agency, Cal Fire, determined that a Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) power line near a dam in the Northern region of the state came into contact with a tree and sparked the Dixie Fire, the second-largest in state history, which burned more than 1,300 structures last summer. Prosecutors are conducting a criminal investigation into PG&E’s role in the blaze, as the company has said that its civil liability in the Dixie Fire may top $1 billion. PG&E previously admitted to manslaughter for its role in the 2018 Camp Fire.

