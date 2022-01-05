CHEAT SHEET
California Finds PG&E Responsible for Starting Yet Another Fire
California has found the nation’s most notorious utility company responsible for yet another massive wildfire. An investigation by the state’s fire response agency, Cal Fire, determined that a Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) power line near a dam in the Northern region of the state came into contact with a tree and sparked the Dixie Fire, the second-largest in state history, which burned more than 1,300 structures last summer. Prosecutors are conducting a criminal investigation into PG&E’s role in the blaze, as the company has said that its civil liability in the Dixie Fire may top $1 billion. PG&E previously admitted to manslaughter for its role in the 2018 Camp Fire.