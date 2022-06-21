CHEAT SHEET
Former NBA First-Round Pick Caleb Swanigan Dies at 25
TOO YOUNG
Caleb Swanigan, a former NBA player and Purdue men’s basketball star, died on Monday night. He was 25 years old. The Purdue basketball team announced Swanigan’s death on Monday night, and the Allen County Coroner’s Office told WANE-TV that he died of natural causes. In 2017, Swanigan was a first-round draft pick of the Portland Trail Blazers; he played in the NBA for three years with both the Blazers and the Sacramento Kings. A desirable recruit, he was named Big Ten Player of the Year and Indiana’s Mr. Basketball while in college, as reported by ESPN. In a Tuesday tweet, the Purdue men’s basketball team wrote, “The world lost a gentle soul last night.”