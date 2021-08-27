Texas Anti-Masker Who Organized Pandemic Protests Fights for Life With COVID
UNCONSCIOUS
A father of three in Texas, who was once involved in organizing rallies against pandemic-related restrictions, is now desperately battling for his life while hospitalized for almost a month with COVID-19. Caleb Wallace, 30, has been unconscious, on a ventilator and heavily sedated in an intensive care unit after his lungs were ravaged by the virus. Jessica Wallace, who is pregnant with their fourth child and set up a GoFundMe page for medical bills, told the San Angelo Standard-Times that her husband had initially refused to get tested or seek medical care, instead opting for doses of Vitamin C, zinc, aspirin, and ivermectin.
Last July, Wallace helped organize “The Freedom Rally,” an event where protesters slammed masks and undermined the seriousness of COVID-19. He also founded “The San Angelo Freedom Defenders,” which hosted a rally last year to “end COVID tyranny.” In April, he issued a letter to a local school district railing against masking and pandemic-related policies.