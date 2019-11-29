CHEAT SHEET
    Calgary Flames Coach Bill Peters Exits Over ‘N-Bomb’ Scandal

    ‘MOMENT OF FRUSTRATION’

    Calgary Flames coach Bill Peters on Friday resigned amid a scandal surrounding his use of a racial epithet a decade ago. Former pro hockey player Akim Aliu revealed Monday on Twitter that Peters “dropped the N bomb several times towards me in the dressing room in my rookie year because he didn't like my choice of music.” Two days later, Peters apologized for the incident, calling it a “moment of frustration.” He added: “Although it was an isolated and immediately regrettable incident, I take responsibility for what I said.” The next day, however, Aliu called the coach’s apology “insincere” and then on Friday, in a news conference, Flames GM Brad Treliving announced Peters had resigned.

