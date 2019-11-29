Calgary Flames Coach Bill Peters Ousted for Using N-Word

Read it at ESPN
Bill Peters, the coach of the NHL’s Calgary Flames, resigned under fire Friday after admitting he used the N-word against a player about a decade ago, ESPN reported. Akim Aliu came forward earlier in the week to say that Peters used the slur against him while he was in the minors because Peters didn’t like the music Aliu chose for the locker room. Peters didn’t deny it, saying the “regrettable” incident happened in a “moment of frustration.” After Aliu’s disclosure, other former players came forward with allegations that Peters hit and kicked them.