Score 50% Off These Vegan Omega-3 Supplements Today on Amazon
A SEA-RIOUS BOOST
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
If you’re looking for a plant-based, odor-free omega-3 supplement, Calgee’s Vegan supplements will not disapoint. As a mission-driven brand, Calgee is dedicated to creating the world’s most sustainable and high-quality health supplements. Most omega-3 supplements are dervied from fish oil, making it difficult for vegetarians and vegans (or those who can’t stand a fishy aftertaste) to fill the gap in their diets, but Calgee does things differently.
Vegan Omega-3 (60-Pack)
Down From $30
Free Shipping | Free Returns
Fish don’t naturally produce omega-3—they get it from nutrient-rich algae. Calgee cuts out the middleman (or middlefish!) and goes straight to the source. Its 100 percent plant-based supplements are made from sustainably-harvested algae, delivering 85 percent more EPA and DHA fatty acids per serving than fish oil. Plus, they’re free from major allergens like gluten, corn, soy, and shellfish, and leave no fishy aftertaste. These daily supplements may help support eye, brain, and heart health—and they’re now 50 percent off for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days! It’s the perfect time to stock up and save.