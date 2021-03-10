Cali Brothers Arrested in Capitol Riots Thanks to Anonymous Tipster From Finland
THE HERO WE NEED
We can thank a random news reader in Finland for the arrests of two brothers from California who stormed the U.S. Capitol. The tipster anonymously reported a video they saw to the FBI in which a correspondent for the Finnish outlet Ilta Sanomat interviewed one of the brothers outside the Capitol on Jan. 6. “There were people scuffling with the cops, and that’s when I got hit with a projectile—not sure what it was,” one of the brothers, 33-year-old Kevin Cordon, can be seen telling the reporter. He goes on to admit that he and his brother Sean Carlo Cordon climbed into the Capitol through broken windows and roamed the hallways. The Cordon brothers were arrested on Tuesday and charged with violent entry, disorderly conduct, and other crimes.