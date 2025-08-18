Bring a Real Personal Trainer Anywhere With This 360 Fitness and Nutrition App

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

With fall on the horizon, you may be looking for some extra motivation to re-commit to your wellness routine. For those who need a little extra help in the fitness and nutrition departments, there’s a science-based program offering support. Caliber Fitness matches users with personal trainers and nutrition coaches. Their expertise is based on experience and research. This means that all of their recommendations are informed by studies from institutions like the University of California, the American Medical Association, and Iowa State University.

These human coaches look at your goals holistically to ensure progress. They balance training and nutrition all in one place, monitor your progress 24/7, and check in every week—it’s like having a personal trainer and fitness scientist in your pocket at all times.

Right now, Caliber is offering $100 off all coaching programs through September.

Caliber Fitness Coaching Subscribe At Caliber Fitness

For many people, the roadblock to fitness success is figuring out where to start. Caliber solves that problem up front with an in-depth questionnaire. It calculates your fitness level and then curates a personal profile for your coach. The effort required is minimal, so you can focus on the workouts, not the planning.