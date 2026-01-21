This Comprehensive Fitness Program Focuses on Strength Training to Improve Longevity

The Great British Baking Show judge Prue Leith has announced her departure from the long-running baking competition. In a statement shared Wednesday, Leith said the show, which is called The Great British Bake Off in the U.K., “has been a fabulous part of my life for the last nine years, I have genuinely loved it,” adding that she will miss working alongside Alison Hammond, Noel Fielding, and current judge Paul Hollywood. The 86-year-old said it felt like the “right time to step back” so she can focus on other passions, including spending “summers enjoying my garden.” Leith joined the show in 2017, replacing Mary Berry, and had previously hinted at stepping away. In a 2024 interview with the Mirror, she said she had considered quitting due to the demanding filming schedule, which limited time with her family. She ultimately stayed after producers adjusted her schedule. Channel 4 and the show’s official social media accounts confirmed her exit, prompting an outpouring of tributes from colleagues and fans. Her replacement has not yet been announced by the network.
A Delta flight was delayed for hours after an aircraft returned to the gate when deicing fluid leaked into the cabin and soaked a passenger. The incident involved Delta Air Lines flight 1307, which was preparing to depart LaGuardia Airport for Florida with roughly 90 passengers on board. After the plane visited a deicing pad, the crew requested to head back to the gate. “We had a bunch of deicing fluid leak inside the aircraft and soak a passenger,” the pilot told air traffic control, according to an audio recording. Asked if medical services were needed, the pilot replied, “Yeah, I think maybe a new pair of pants.” Deicing is a standard cold-weather procedure that uses a mixture of warm water and propylene glycol to remove snow and ice from aircraft surfaces. In this case, the liquid made its way through the fuselage and into the cabin near the wings. Delta said the passenger was not injured and that only a small amount of fluid landed on his clothing. The airline described such leaks as “very rare” and said the chemicals are non-hazardous. The aircraft was swapped “out of an abundance of caution,” and the passenger continued traveling with the airline. Flight data shows the jet departed several hours later and arrived without further incident.
Duke University starting quarterback Darian Mensah announced via social media that he would be transferring, prompting the institution to file suit against him for breach of contract. The University said in its case against its own player that he attempted to transfer “as if his obligations to Duke University do not exist.” The star QB had previously announced on Dec. 19 that he would play for the team through the following December, per his $8 million 2-year contract with the school. Mensah has been a star for the Duke team; prior to joining, the last time the Duke won the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship Game (ACC) was in 1962. The Blue Devils won again, more than 60 years later in 2025, with Mensah leading the roster. Sports journalist Mark Schlabach first reported for ESPN that the University of Miami has made an unofficial offer to Mensah that would pay him more. These disputes are not uncommon, with NBC News calling it a “new abnormal for college football.” A judge denied the University’s request for a temporary restraining order against the transfer. However, the breach-of-contract case against Mensah will still need to be decided in court.
A British Airways flight attendant who dislocated her shoulder and fractured her knee when the plane experienced a “violent drop” due to air turbulence is suing the airline. Laura Lanigan, 56, was in the galley of a Boeing 777 toward the end of a nine-hour flight from London Heathrow to Mumbai, India, when the pilots flew too close to a storm cloud, she alleges. The flight path triggered a “sudden and severe bout of turbulence,” and she was thrown into the air, causing injuries to the tune of £72,500, or about $97,400. According to Lanigan, the pilots should have seen a large, dark storm cloud nearby and either taken steps to stay 20 miles away from it or instructed the crew to wear their seatbelts. The airline’s lawyers have argued a storm cloud wasn’t visible from the plane and didn’t appear on the weather radar. An operating officer on the flight deck had reported only “fluffy white clouds.”
Donald Trump’s memecoin has lost nearly all of its value from its peak a year ago. When the president’s $TRUMP launched last Jan. 20, just ahead of Trump’s return to the White House, it surged $1.20 to a high of $75.35, generating a market value of billions. However, 12 months later, it is now trading at $4.86, a 94 percent drop, according to The Financial Times. The 79-year-old is not the only member of the Trump family whose venture into cryptocurrency and memecoins has suffered over the past year. First Lady Melania Trump’s own memecoin, $MELANIA, was also launched in January 2025 and reached a peak of $13.73. Now, it is trading just below $0.15, a staggering 99 percent decline from its peak, according to CoinMarketCap data. The dramatic price declines in the memecoins mean those who invested early are likely to have suffered heavy losses. The Trumps, on the other hand, have reaped the rewards. A previous FT investigation found that the $TRUMP and $MELANIA memecoins generated about $427 million in sales and trading fees, with the family’s crypto ventures generating more than $1 billion in pre-tax profits.
A group of killer whales led by a matriarch known as White Gladis has been terrorizing boats for years—and scientists say the pod may have developed a unique way of communicating to coordinate their attacks. Researchers analyzing recordings of about 40 orcas living along the Strait of Gibraltar and the Atlantic coast of the Iberian Peninsula identified sounds that appear to function as communication between White Gladis and her group. Scientists believe roughly 15 orcas are core members of the pod involved in the incidents. According to the report, the whales’ vocalizations differ significantly from previously documented orca sounds. Dr. Renaud de Stephanis, president of the Conservation, Information and Research on Cetaceans, told The Times the group’s calls are “totally different to any others,” likening the variation to the difference between Arabic and Latin. Since 2020, the pod has been linked to more than 700 encounters with boats in the region, with multiple attacks caught on video showing vessels being sunken or damaged by the whales.
A Canadian national is in U.S. federal custody after authorities say he spent years securing free airline travel by misrepresenting himself as a crew member. Prosecutors allege Dallas Pokornik, 33, formerly employed as a flight attendant, used counterfeit credentials to claim privileges reserved for pilots and active flight attendants on U.S. carriers. The alleged conduct lasted roughly four years before Pokornik’s arrest in Panama and subsequent extradition to Hawaii, where he pleaded not guilty to wire fraud charges. If convicted, the Toronto resident could face up to 20 years in prison. Officials say that on one occasion, he even tried to access the cockpit’s jump seat, a space normally allotted to off-duty pilots, though it remains unclear whether he ever sat there during flight. Prosecutors have not identified the carriers involved by name but linked them to cities where major airlines are based. A magistrate judge has ordered him held pending further proceedings. In filings, authorities have reportedly drawn comparisons to the film Catch Me If You Can, which features the character Frank Abagnale, who famously impersonates a pilot to exploit airline benefits.
Pop star Meghan Trainor announced the birth of her third child with husband Daryl Sabara in a teary out-of-the-blue Instagram post on Tuesday. The “All About That Bass” singer showed her sons, Riley and Barry, meeting Mikey Moon Trainor for the first time after her birth on Sunday. She thanked their “superwoman surrogate,” revealing that was the “safest way for us to be able to continue growing our family.” “We are forever grateful to all the doctors, nurses, teams who made this dream possible. We had endless conversations with our doctors in this journey and this was the safest way for us to be able to continue growing our family. We are over the moon in love with this precious girl. Riley and Barry have been so excited, they even got to choose her middle name. We are going to enjoy our family time now, love you all,” she said. The birth came as a surprise to fans, with Trainor posting gym clips less than a week earlier, and drew well-wishes from stars including Jessie J, Michael Bublé, and Zara Larsson.
Longtime sportscaster Michele Tafoya is entering a packed Republican primary targeting a Minnesota seat in the U.S. Senate. The former NBC Sunday Night Football reporter is seeking the GOP nomination after Democratic Sen. Tina Smith announced she wouldn’t be running for re-election after eight years in office. Fox News first reported that Tafoya had met with the National Republican Senatorial Committee, and CBS later confirmed her candidacy having seen federal filings submitted on Tuesday. Tafoya drifted into conservative politics after her 25-year career as a sideline reporter ended in 2021. She served as co-chair of Kendall Qualls’ unsuccessful 2022 Minnesota gubernatorial campaign and in December was said to be considering a Senate run. Tafoya’s entrance comes as Republicans work to retain their 53-47 Senate majority in this year’s midterms. Minnesota hasn’t sent a Republican to the U.S. Senate since 2002 but is compiling a dense primary field that includes failed 2024 nominee and former NBA star Royce White, veterans Tom Weiler and Adam Schwarze, and ex-state GOP Chair David Hann. It comes as Minnesota’s local politicians and protesters have clashed with the federal government over its deportation push, which this month claimed the life of 37-year-old mom of three Renee Good.
The West Wing actor Timothy Busfield faced court on Tuesday, where a judge ordered that the 68-year-old be released on his own recognizance until his trial for charges of child abuse and criminal sexual contact with a minor under the age of 13. His wife, Melissa Gilbert, who previously submitted a letter to the court in support of her husband, could be seen sobbing and mouthing, “Thank you, God,” as Judge David Murphy announced that Busfield would be allowed to leave jail and return home until the trial. He will be supervised by a pretrial service in Albuquerque. Busfield has been charged with offences relating to incidents that took place on the set of Fox’s The Cleaning Lady, where he was working as a director. Busfield has maintained his innocence. In her letter, Gilbert, 61, said that her husband’s arrest was “truly breaking my heart.” She continued, “I only want this extraordinary man safe and whole. So, I will close by asking you to please, please, take care of my sweet husband. As he is my protector, I am his, but I cannot protect him now.”