California Approves ‘Human Composting’ Burial Method
YOU CAN BE RECYCLED
Starting in 2027, Californians will be able to choose human composting as an alternative burial option under a bill just signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom. The environmentally friendly method involves human remains being placed inside a steel vessel filled with biodegradable materials. The body then naturally decomposes over a 30- to 45-day period, creating a nutrient-rich soil which can be given to loved ones or donated to conservation land. Advocates say the entire process is less harmful for the environment than other methods of burial like cremation, which releases large amounts of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, or traditional casket burial, which often uses embalming chemicals and nonbiodegradable coffins. Colorado, Oregon, and Vermont already allow human composting.