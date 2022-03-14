California Assistant Principal Dies by Suicide on Middle School Campus
‘TRUE SORROW’
An assistant principal at a California middle school killed himself in a private area for staff on Monday. Students at Kraemer Middle School in Placentia were sent home for the day in the wake of Moises Plascencia’s death, the school’s principal, Michael Young, said in a letter to the community. “The incident took place in a private staff area and fellow staff members and students were not present nor was the occurrence witnessed by anyone. The Placentia Police Department (PPD) responded swiftly to our request for support,” Young said. “Words will never be able to express our true sorrow regarding this loss. While we may never make sense of nor understand why this occurred, please know how deeply Mr. Plascencia cares for your students, their education, and all of Kraemer Middle School.”
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741