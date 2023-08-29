California Sues School District Over Controversial Anti-Trans Policy
FIGHTING BACK
A southern California school district that passed a controversial policy that forces teachers to “out” transgender students to their parents is being sued by the state. Attorney General Rob Bonta filed suit against the board of Chino Valley Unified School District Monday, announcing that its new policy violated state law and could cause, “mental, emotional, psychological and potential physical harm,” to LGBTQ+ students. The policy, which the board approved last month, requires educators to notify parents if a student changes their name or pronoun, asks to use a different bathroom or play in a differently gendered sports team. Copycat policies have been proposed by other right-leaning school boards in southern California. Atty. Gen. Bonta has also sent warning letters to the boards of Anderson Union High School District, Temecula, and Murrieta Valley Unified School District, according to a press release.