California Becomes First State to Ban Discrimination Against Natural Hair

Read it at Los Angeles Times
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday signed a bill that legally protects individuals with natural hair from discrimination in workplaces and in K-12 public schools. The law, which will take effect in January 2019, states “dress codes and grooming policies” that “prohibit natural hair, including afros, braids, twists, and locks, have a disparate impact on Black individuals[.]” The bill passed the state assembly late last month 69-0. “For us, it is a symbol of who we are,” Sen. Holly Mitchell, the bill’s author, told the Los Angeles Times.