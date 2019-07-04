CHEAT SHEET

    California Becomes First State to Ban Discrimination Against Natural Hair

    Julia Arciga

    Reporter

    Philippe Lopez/Getty

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday signed a bill that legally protects individuals with natural hair from discrimination in workplaces and in K-12 public schools. The law, which will take effect in January 2019, states “dress codes and grooming policies” that “prohibit natural hair, including afros, braids, twists, and locks, have a disparate impact on Black individuals[.]” The bill passed the state assembly late last month 69-0. “For us, it is a symbol of who we are,” Sen. Holly Mitchell, the bill’s author, told the Los Angeles Times.

