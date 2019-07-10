California Becomes First State to Give Health Care to Some Undocumented Migrants

Read it at Axios
California has become the first state to offer taxpayer-supported health care to some undocumented migrants after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the bill into law Tuesday. The new laws, which have previously been described as “crazy” by Donald Trump, will allow around 90,000 low-income adults below the age of 25 to access the state’s Medicaid program, even if they’re undocumented. The new rules are predicted to cost taxpayers around $98 million. Newsom said he plans to further expand coverage to more adults in the years to come.