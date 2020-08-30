CHEAT SHEET
California Becomes First State to Top 700,000 COVID-19 Cases
This weekend, California became the first state in the U.S. to top 700,000 known coronavirus cases, even though the overall infection rate is declining quickly. The state ranks 21st in overall cases and 26th in overall deaths, and has seen the sharpest increase in the summer resurgence, according to the New York Times. Still, California Gov. Gavin Newsom has gone forward with a gradual reopening plans, including allowing gyms and houses of worship to open in San Diego and San Francisco, with limitations, on Monday. California was the first state to issue a comprehensive stay-at-home order on March 19.