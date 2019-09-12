CHEAT SHEET
Divers Recover Body of Final Victim of California Boat Fire
Divers have recovered the body of the last victim of a boat fire off the coast of California that left 34 dead. The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that they were “relieved to report” the final victim had been found, and that the search was now over. The AP reports that DNA tests are still ongoing to identify seven of the victims. The cause of the Labor Day weekend fire is still being determined, and efforts to recover the boat have recently resumed after several days of weather delays. Five of the boat’s six crew members survived and reportedly told investigators they made multiple attempts to save passengers who were trapped below deck. The FBI, Coast Guard and U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles are conducting a criminal investigation, which is expected to take up to a year to complete.