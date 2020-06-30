California Breaks Daily COVID-19 Infection Record for the Second Time in a Week
California broke its record for new coronavirus cases Monday—the second time a new high has been set in the past seven days. The San Francisco Chronicle reported the state’s counties recorded a total of 8,086 new cases as of late Monday, surging past the previous single-day high of 6,449 new cases, which was hit last Tuesday. There’s one particularly alarming outbreak at San Quentin State Prison, where there are more than 1,000 active cases among inmates. In Los Angeles County, Health Director Barbara Ferrer reportedly said that “immediate action” must be taken, adding: “Otherwise, we are quickly moving toward overwhelming our health-care system and seeing even more devastating illness and death.” According to the Chronicle, the number of confirmed COVID-19 patients in intensive care stood at 1,465, the highest one-day total since the pandemic began.