CHEAT SHEET
MORE TROUBLE AHEAD
CA Camp Fire: PG&E Being Probed for Possible Criminal Conduct, Lawyer Says
A lawyer representing the victims of last year's devastating California wildfires told The Sacramento Bee that electric company PG&E is being probed for possible criminal conduct over allegedly starting the Camp Fire that killed 85 people. Wildfire victims’ attorney Dario de Ghetaldi said that a Butte County grand jury is investigating the Camp Fire and that the probe was in its “early stages.” The company and Deputy District Attorney Curt Worley reportedly declined to comment. According to the newspaper, PG&E said it believed its transmission equipment was responsible for starting the most destructive wildfire is California history and is potentially responsible for about $30 billion in wildfire liabilities. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection is still probing the origins of the fire.