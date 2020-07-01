California Closes Indoor Dining, Wineries to Combat COVID-19 Spike
All California counties that have been on the state’s COVID-19 monitoring list for three consecutive days, including Los Angeles and Orange Counties, will be required to close certain indoor operations to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday. The affected businesses are restaurants, movie theaters, zoos, wineries, family entertainment centers, and cardrooms. These restrictions will be in effect for at least three weeks. Affected businesses will be allowed to continue to operate outdoors. The state will also establish enforcement strike teams that include seven different agencies like CalOSHA which will target workplaces that are not complying with state public health orders. California has seen a recent spike in COVID-19 cases, with a record 8,158 new cases on Tuesday. The state has seen more than 233,000 cases and 6,000 deaths total.