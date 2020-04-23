Search Warrant Issued in Kristin Smart’s 1996 Disappearance
California authorities served a search warrant on Wednesday for the home of a longtime “person of interest” in the disappearance of Kristin Smart, a 19-year-old college student who vanished 23 years ago. The San Luis Obispo Sheriff's Office said in a press release investigators served another search warrant for “specific items of evidence at the Los Angeles County home of Paul Flores,” who was also a student at California Polytechnic State University and is believed to be the last person to see Smart alive in 1996.
Authorities say Smart disappeared without a trace in May 1996 while returning to her dorm after attending an off-campus party. A friend at the time told police Smart was seen returning to school with Flores. Flores has never been arrested or charged in the case, and the search warrant issued Wednesday has been sealed in the court. This is the second search warrant to be issued at Flores’ home.