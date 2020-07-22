California Coronavirus Cases Near New York’s Record as U.S. Daily Death Rate Soars Back Past 1,000
NO END IN SIGHT
It’s a day of bad milestones. New coronavirus cases in California on Tuesday pushed the state past the 400,000 infection mark and put it within hours of surpassing New York as the U.S. state with the most reported cases. That news comes as the global confirmed case count is set to hit 15 million Wednesday, with 616,000 deaths now reported worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University’s tracker. In yet another grim milestone, the U.S. also recorded more than 1,000 deaths in a day from the virus on Tuesday, for the first time it has passed that mark since late May, giving credence to expert assessments that the disease is making an alarming comeback after many states reopened hastily. Meanwhile, the United States military has emerged as a potential source of coronavirus transmissions both domestically and abroad, according to military and local public-health officials. More than 20,000 members are reported to have contracted the virus, and the infection rate in the armed services has tripled over the past six weeks.