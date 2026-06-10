Couple Fights Off Huge Black Bear With Unusual Items

A single mother in India has been trampled to death by an elephant as she walked her two children to school. People reports that the 36-year-old woman, identified only as Mari, was escorting her kids to school on June 8in the Chinnakanal village of Southern India when they unknowingly crossed paths with a female elephant and its calf. Foggy weather conditions obscured the family’s view when the animal charged, killing the mother. Her 11-year-old son suffered serious injuries in the attack and was rushed to a regional hospital after a rickshaw driver heard the family’s cries for help. Her daughter managed to escape unharmed. The tragedy has sparked outrage in the region, where residents say encounters with wild elephants have become an increasingly dangerous part of daily life. Although authorities had issued warnings about elephant activity earlier that morning, locals argue existing safeguards have done little to protect families. Mari’s relatives have demanded government support for her children, whom she had been raising alone since her husband’s death two years ago. “She has no husband and was raising two children alone,” her brother told local media, “Who will take care of those children now?” There are currently 17 elephants roaming the village, response teams have been deployed to drive the wild animals away from residential areas.
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- 1Mom, 36, Trampled by Elephant While Walking Kids to SchoolNIGHTMARE ATTACKThe 36-year-old widow was with her kids when a wild elephant charged, killing her and leaving her son seriously injured.
- 2Delta Flight Diverted After Passenger Accused of Sick ActFLIGHTMAREWhat began as a routine cross-country flight ended with federal charges.
Shop with ScoutedThis NAD+-Boosting Supplement May Fight Hair ThinningROOT CAUSEWonderfeel’s Youngr NMN supplement was formulated to support longevity and healthy cells, but new research suggests it may also promote fuller hair.
- 3Trump’s Secret Plan to Stop Migrants Reaching U.S. RevealedPANAMA PLOTDocuments obtained by the Daily Beast’s sister Substack PunchUp reveal the new migrant strategy.
- 4Couple Fights Off Huge Black Bear With Unusual Items‘HIGHLY UNUSUAL’The couple stepped in when the bear started attacking their dogs.
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- 5U.S. Navy Worker Fighting for Life After Shark AttackSHARK BITE HORRORThe man was swimming with a colleague during his lunch break.
- 6Grand Ole Opry Legend Dies at 67VOICE OF AN ERATributes have poured in for the veteran radio host Bill Cody.
- 7American Kids No Longer Reading for PleasureHORROR STORYA new Education Department study finds the share of 13-year-olds who read for pleasure has nearly halved since 2012.
- 8City Apologizes for X-Rated Error in Summer Recreation GuideSUMMER LOVINGAn investigation has been launched after “inappropriate images” made their way into the publication.
Shop with ScoutedCelebrate Summer Sans the Hangover With Camino’s CBD TreatsBEYOND THE COOLERCamino’s cannabis gummies feature a variety of mood-boosting effects and strengths to give you a lift without the side effects.
- 9Male ‘X-Men’ Star Reveals He Has ‘Super Rare’ Breast CancerHERO’S FIGHTThe actor said only one in 750 men will be diagnosed with the disease in their lifetime.
- 10Billionaire Summer Retreat Guest List Is RevealedBIG NAMESMark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos and Rupert Murdoch are a few expected names on the guest list for the Idaho conference.
A Delta Air Lines flight was forced to make an unscheduled landing after a passenger allegedly slapped a flight attendant on the rear when she inadvertently skipped his drinks order. Federal prosecutors say the flight from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to Los Angeles was forced to land in Atlanta after Cody James Maluck, 32, allegedly slapped a flight attendant on the bottom hard enough to move her body forward. According to a federal complaint reviewed by The Independent, the attendant skipped Maluck during beverage service because he appeared to be asleep. Moments later, she “felt a slap to her buttocks area with sufficient force to cause her body to move forward,” the complaint says. She turned around to see Maluck raising his hands and saying words to the effect of, “I didn’t do anything.” Another flight attendant told investigators she heard a yell and saw her colleague lurch forward “as if she had been struck or pushed.” The pilot diverted the aircraft to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, where Atlanta police met the plane and detained Maluck. The FBI later took over the investigation. Maluck allegedly admitted he touched the attendant’s buttocks but denied striking her hard enough to move her forward.
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From IV drips to nasal sprays, NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) has become a star ingredient in the anti-aging and longevity space. NAD+ is a naturally occurring molecule produced by the body, and, much like collagen, elastin, and certain hormones, its levels decline with age. While intravenous and subcutaneous administration of NAD+ may help address concerns such as low energy, poor recovery, and dull skin, oral NAD+ supplements themselves have not been shown to be particularly effective. On the other hand, over-the-counter NAD+ precursors like NMN (nicotinamide mononucleotide) have shown promising results in both clinical studies and anecdotal reports. Possible benefits of oral NMN supplementation include reduced fatigue, less brain fog, healthier-looking skin, and, according to emerging research, support for healthier hair by addressing thinning from within.
As NAD+ levels decline, cellular energy production nosedives, oxidative stress increases, and hair follicles may become more vulnerable to thinning and age-related dysfunction. This has positioned NMN as a promising area of interest for hair health. The new body of research suggests that NMN supplementation may support cellular repair and proliferation by helping counter free radical damage (the cellular and molecular stress caused by factors such as UV exposure and pollution), which may, in turn, help support healthier hair growth and density.
Developed by Harvard professor Andrew Salzman, MD, Wonderfeel Youngr NMN contains 900 milligrams of patented NMN (what the brand describes as a “clinically effective dose”), along with antioxidants such as ergothioneine and vitamin D3. Together, these ingredients help reduce oxidative stress, support scalp and follicle health, and promote healthier-looking hair. In addition to helping defend the scalp and strands from oxidative damage, Wonderfeel’s flagship supplement is intended to support cellular pathways associated with hair growth, including Wnt/β-catenin signaling, while also helping address inflammation linked to scalp and follicle aging.
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The Trump administration is secretly plotting to build a U.S.-funded deportation system inside Panama to block migrants from ever reaching American soil—according to an explosive new investigation by the Daily Beast’s sister Substack PunchUp and reporting partner Migrant Insider. Internal Department of Homeland Security documents reveal key features of the offshore platform, which would funnel apprehended migrants through just a five-day window for appeal before they’re automatically removed to a third country. The system would be equipped to process up to 6,000 cases a year, with DHS designing, funding, and remotely accessing it. Panamanian authorities would run the platform on the ground, with biometric data from migrants fed into U.S. watchlists. Kansas City immigration attorney Rekha Sharma-Crawford warned that the proposals “fail to provide any safety nets for those fleeing persecution” and that the documents could well represent a “master plan for global implementation.” Join Tom Latchem and immigration expert Austin Kocher as they dig into PunchUp’s latest live on Wednesday, June 10, at 10.30 a.m. EST.
*For the full article and many more scoops, head over to PunchUp.
Couple Fights Off Huge Black Bear With Unusual Items
A 70-pound black bear attacked the dogs of a California couple in an unusual encounter. On Monday, a woman in Mammoth Lakes, a town in California near the Nevada border, heard one of her dogs barking. When she went to check out the scene, the unnamed woman saw her dog fighting with a bear, an uncommon occurrence for Mammoth Lakes residents. “Incidents like this are extremely rare in Mammoth Lakes,” Chief Dan Casabian of the Mammoth Lakes Police Department said. Despite the risk to her own safety, the woman and her partner stepped in to defend her pet. Police say the bear began “biting and clawing” her, and her partner was “aggressively confronted” by the bear, too. “She attempted to break up the fight between the two and was yelling, and the bear turned on her and ended up attacking her,” Kory Collins, California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s assistant chief, said in a statement to The Los Angeles Times. Using a water bottle and a hatchet to defend themselves and the dogs, the couple critically injured the bear and later had to be hospitalized for “significant injuries.” The dogs sustained “minor injuries.” The Mammoth Lakes Police Department later located the bear and euthanized it, ruling it a threat to public safety. “We are grateful that the couple are expected to make full recoveries and appreciate the quick response of our officers, CDFW, Bishop Veterinarian Hospital, and Mammoth Hospital Staff,” Casabian said.
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A U.S. Navy base employee is in critical condition after a shark attack near a marina in Florida. Emergency responders were dispatched around 11:45 a.m. on Monday after a 911 call reported a possible drowning, but emergency personnel later determined the man was attacked by a shark, according to Commander Tristan Oliveria of Naval Support Activity Panama City. Officials said the victim, reportedly a civilian employee with the Naval Surface Warfare Center, had been swimming with a colleague during his lunch break when the attack happened. The employee suffered injuries to both arms, Oliveria said. NBC affiliate WJHG reported that the man was in his late 20s and that he was rushed into surgery and remained in critical condition. Authorities have not released the victim’s identity. The incident remains under investigation. “First and foremost, our prayers and thoughts go out to the family,” Oliveria said.
Bill Cody, the veteran Nashville radio star whose voice became synonymous with the Grand Ole Opry, has died at age 67. The much-loved country music personality and WSM morning show host died on Tuesday after suffering from a bout of serious illness, including kidney and heart failure. “Bill will be remembered for his kindness, humility, and genuine gift for connection,” WSM Radio posted on Instagram. “He was a trusted voice, a generous friend, and a constant companion to generations of listeners.” Cody’s radio career spanned five decades and began in 1971 when he was just 12 years old. For more than 30 years, he served as host of WSM Radio’s flagship morning show, Coffee, Country & Cody, as well as a long-running stint as announcer for the Grand Ole Opry. He was recognized throughout his long-running career with accolades such as induction into the Country Radio Hall of Fame, a star on the Music City Walk of Fame, and posthumous induction into the Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame. In tribute, country music icon Garth Brooks said: “There might be someone somewhere in the world who loved country music as much, but nobody loved country music more than Bill Cody.”
American kids are spending less and less of their free time with books—and a sweeping federal study suggests it is taking a measurable toll on their ability to read and do math. The data, reported by NBC News Wednesday, comes from the National Center for Education Statistics, which has been testing 9 and 13-year-olds nationwide since the 1970s and surveyed more than 30,000 students for its latest round. Among teenagers, the proportion reading for pleasure has nearly halved since 2012. Younger children are holding up better but still slipping—just 37 percent of nine-year-olds said they read for fun almost every day in 2025, down from 42 percent in 2020 and 53 percent in 1984. Acting NCES commissioner Matthew Soldner said the trend predates the pandemic and demands an explanation. “With a significant decline starting in 2012, we can clearly see that this isn’t just a pandemic story,” he told NBC News. “That should be used to inspire further investigation and more work.” The consequences show up in test scores, as kids who read in their own time consistently outperform those who don’t, the report found, yet reading and math results for both age groups have been sliding since 2012. Officials and researchers have pointed to screens as a likely culprit—a 2024 CDC study found that more than half of 12- to 17-year-olds were logging four or more hours of daily screen time.
Officials in a California city apologized and halted distribution of a summer recreation guide after discovering that some mailed copies contained pornographic images. Some copies included “inappropriate images that should not have appeared in a publication distributed to residents,” Pomona City said in a statement on Monday. Officials stressed that the inclusion “was not intentional” and the images “were not approved for inclusion.” According to the San Bernardino Sun, Assistant City Manager Mark Gluba said the images appeared to be pages of adult-content ads that replaced planned city content. He said only a limited number of copies with pornographic content were distributed. “We sincerely apologize to our community, especially to families and children who may have been affected,” the city said, adding that it recognized the incident had “damaged public trust.” Gluba said officials were working with the Pomona Police Department and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service to investigate the matter.
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X-Men star Tyler Mane has revealed that he has been diagnosed with breast cancer, calling the disease “super rare” in men and urging others not to ignore potential warning signs. The 59-year-old Canadian actor, who played the mutant Sabretooth in the 2000 blockbuster, shared the news in a Facebook video. “I have some bad news. I start chemo today,” Mane said. “One in 750 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime, and I’m one of them.” He wrote in a caption that “it’s super rare” and “only 1 percent of breast cancers are men.” The actor said he initially didn’t want to make his diagnosis public because it felt “kind of embarrassing.” But he said he decided to speak about it after learning that men are more likely to be diagnosed at more advanced stages because “it’s not talked about and not looked for.” “Because it’s rarely talked about, it’s usually found at later stages and has worse outcomes. I want to change that,” he said. Mane also credited his wife, Renae Geerlings, 51, with pushing him to get a lump removed and begin treatment after doctors dismissed his concerns. “F--- cancer!” he said in footage from the hospital as he began chemotherapy.
Plenty of big names in media, politics, and business are expected to attend the annual Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference in Idaho next month. Those on the guest list, Variety reported, include Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, David Ellison, Bari Weiss, Tim Cook, and Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch. Also believed to make an appearance are CNN’s Anderson Cooper, Fox News anchor Bret Baier, and CBS’ Gayle King, as well as leaders in the artificial intelligence space, like OpenAI’s Sam Altman. Jared Kushner, Donald Trump’s son-in-law, is also on the guest list for the week-long conference, which some refer to as a summer camp for billionaires. The conference has taken place each year since 1983. Its namesake is Herbert Allen Jr., the CEO of Allen & Company, a private investment firm based in New York and London. Those who have attended past conferences but are not expected to do so this year are former media executive Shari Redstone, the daughter of former CBS Corporation Chairman Sumner Redstone, and Warren Buffet. In prior years, reported agreements were made at the conference to merge Disney and ABC News, and for Bezos to buy The Washington Post.