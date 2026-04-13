Dem Star Eric Swalwell Resigning From Congress After Vile Sex Claims

California Rep. Eric Swalwell has announced he plans to resign his seat in Congress after multiple women accused him of sexual assault.

“I am deeply sorry to my family, staff, and constituents for mistakes in judgment I’ve made in my past,” Swalwell, 45, wrote in a statement shared to social media. “I will fight the serious, false allegation made against me. However, I must take responsibility and ownership for the mistakes I did make.”

The Democratic lawmaker said he was aware of his colleagues’ efforts to bring an immediate expulsion vote against him, but that it was wrong to do so “without due process, within days of an allegation being made.”

The California representative announced his resignation the day after he announced he was suspending his campaign for governor. Eric Swalwell/X

“But it’s also wrong for my constituents to have me distracted from my duties,” he continued. “Therefore, I plan to resign my seat in Congress.”

“I will work with my staff in the coming days to ensure they are able, in my absence, to serve the needs of the good people of the 14th congressional district.”

Less than 24 hours before sharing his plans to resign, Swalwell announced that he was suspending his gubernatorial campaign in California.

“I will fight the serious, false allegations that have been made,” he said in Sunday’s statement, “but that’s my fight, not a campaign’s.”

The allegations against the California lawmaker first came to light on Friday, after the San Francisco Chronicle published a story from a former staffer of Swalwell’s who alleged that the congressman had sexually assaulted her in a New York City hotel room in 2024.

The unnamed staff member told the newspaper she was hired by Swalwell in 2019, when she was 21, to work for his district office in Castro Valley. She claimed he messaged her nude photos on Snapchat and was seeking photos of her in return.

She stopped working for him in 2021, but said that she later met him at a charity gala in New York in 2024 and met for drinks afterward. She told the Chronicle that she had been too intoxicated to consent to the encounter.

The Chronicle reported that it corroborated the former staffer’s story by looking at text messages, analyzing medical records, and interviewing her boyfriend at the time.

The California lawmaker was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women. Manuel Orbegozo/Manuel Orbegozo/REUTERS

Swalwell told the newspaper in a statement that the allegations were “false.”

Hours later on Friday, CNN published another report detailing the stories of three more women who accused the politician of sexual misconduct, in addition to the former staff member’s story.

One woman, a social media creator named Ally Sammarco, claimed to the outlet that she had also received unsolicited nude messages from Swalwell after she had reached out to the lawmaker on Twitter to talk about politics.

“I truly never thought he would respond - I had like 1,000 followers at the time,” she told CNN. “And he actually responded.”

Swalwell has three children with his second wife. Ronaldo Bolaños/Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

The California lawmaker, who is married and has three kids, denied the allegations in a statement to CNN.

“These allegations are false and come on the eve of an election against the front-runner for governor,” he said in the statement to the outlet. “For nearly 20 years, I have served the public - as a prosecutor and a congressman and have always protected women. I will defend myself with the facts and where necessary bring legal action. My focus in the coming days is to be with my wife and children and defend our decades of service against these lies.”