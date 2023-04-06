SoCal Doctor Charged With Poisoning Husband With Drain Cleaner
CAUGHT ON CAMERA
Jack Chen initially became suspicious of his wife, 45-year-old Irvine dermatologist Yue “Emily” Yu, back in April 2022. He installed cameras throughout their home after a dubiously strong sip of tea, which eventually allowed him to catch Yu pouring liquid drain cleaner into his unattended mug on numerous occasions, prosecutors say. Yu denied ever doing so, but Chen’s lawyer asserted that her husband has hours of footage suggesting otherwise. Chen also collected samples of the tea, confirming that he had been dosed, according to authorities. Yu was indicted Wednesday on three felony counts of poisoning and one felony count of domestic battery with corporal injury. If convicted on all counts, Yu faces a maximum sentence of eight years and eight months. Chen said the poisoning left him with stomach ulcers, but he is recovering.