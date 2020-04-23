California Drivers Are Speeding Like Crazy During the Coronavirus Lockdown

Read it at Los Angeles Times
It seems drivers in California are finding the virtually empty highways a little too tempting. There’s been a massive 87 percent increase in citations for speeding in excess of 100 mph since the state’s stay-at-home order was issued back on March 19, according to California Highway Patrol. The CHP issued 2,493 tickets throughout the state for speeding at more than 100 mph over the period, compared to just 1,335 tickets for the same offense during the same period last year. The Los Angeles Times reported that one motorist was arrested and charged after officers clocked him going 165 mph on Interstate 5. California’s 700 electronic highway signs are now being programmed to show safety messages, including: “If you must travel, do not speed.”